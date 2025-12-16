After 7 years, Jahnu Barua returns to filmmaking with ‘Heruwa Chanda’

Jorhat, Dec 16: After a seven-year cinematic hiatus, renowned filmmaker and Padma Bhushan awardee Jahnu Barua is back with another Assamese film titled Heruwa Chanda (Lost Rhythm), scheduled for a theatrical release on January 2, 2026.

The film marks Barua’s return to the big screen with a socially driven narrative aimed primarily at the younger generation.

Announcing the film’s release in Jorhat on Tuesday, Barua, along with members of the cast and technical crew, visited an educational institute in the town to interact with students and explain the subject of the film.

Speaking on the occasion, Barua said the film has been made with a deep sense of social responsibility.

“I have made a film after many years. The film is based on the young generation and I have made it keeping my social responsibility as a filmmaker in mind, so that I can contribute something to society,” he said.

Reflecting on contemporary social challenges, Barua added, “As per my analysis, society has declined in the present times and the young generation has suffered a lot from it. Various questions arise in their minds and they often fail to find answers. Through Heruwa Chanda, they may be able to find them.”

Elaborating on the theme, he said, “When the rhythms of life are in sync, life appears beautiful. But when they go out of sync, various problems arise. Those problems will get an opportunity to be analysed through this film. That is the purpose for which I made it, and I hope people will watch and appreciate it.”

Actor Joy Kashyap, who plays a key role in the film, described working with Barua as a learning experience.

“Jahnu Barua’s films always carry facets of social responsibility. This is my second film with him after Bhoga Khirikee. The title Heruwa Chanda means ‘lost rhythm’, and like his earlier films, this one too carries a strong social message,” he said.

Expressing optimism about audience response, Kashyap added, “I feel blessed to have worked with him. My co-actor is Amrita Gogoi. The film will release on January 2, and just as people accepted me in Roi Roi Binale, I hope they will embrace me here as well. I always consider Zubeen da a blessing in my life”.

The film features an ensemble cast including Amrita Gogoi, Joy Kashyap, Mayukh Sharma, Audrey Hatibarua, Sukanya Rajguru, Dibson Lal Baruah, Dr Arup Borthakur, Ujjal Rajkhowa, Vikram Gogoi, Dipa Das, Tarun Saikia and Pankaj Neog, among others.

Cinematography is by Sumon Duwerah, with sound design by Amrit Pritam and sound mixing by Debajit Changmai.

The outreach programme evoked keen interest, with students seen enthusiastically engaging with the team.