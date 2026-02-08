'A very satisfying feeling': Assam Coach Subhadeep on India’s U-19 World Cup triumph

Guwahati, Feb 8: India clinched their sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title with a commanding 100-run win over England in the final at Harare on Friday, extending their record as the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

The triumph was built on a complete team performance, with key contributions from captain Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kanishk Chauhan and RS Ambrish.

Assam, too, had a strong presence in the victorious campaign.

Fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh and strength and conditioning specialist Nishanta Bordoloi, both former Assam first-class cricketers, were part of the Indian support staff that worked closely behind the scenes to ensure the team remained in peak condition throughout the tournament.

Subhadeep, who has been part of the Indian junior set-up for several years, spoke to The Assam Tribune about the title win, his journey with young cricketers and the environment within the Indian dressing room.

Excerpts from the interview:

The Assam Tribune (AT): What does this World Cup victory mean to you?

Subhadeep Ghosh (SG): I have been part of a few World Cups earlier, but those experiences were on the other side of the result. This time, it feels special to be on the right side. It is a very satisfying feeling and something I will always cherish.

AT: How has your journey been with the Under-19 youngsters over the years?

SG: I have worked with a different batch of Under-19 players, and with that come different challenges, personalities and talents. Working with this age group is always fun and exciting. You get the opportunity to help them grow not just as cricketers, but also as individuals, and to play a small role in shaping their future.

AT: The support staff has been exceptional. You have shared the dressing room with people like VVS Laxman, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Sunil Joshi and Nishanta Bordoloi. What is the environment like?

SG: It has been a privilege to be around VVS for so many years. Just listening to him, whether on the field, at the breakfast table or anywhere else, is a learning experience. He brings a lot of clarity and calmness, having played at the highest level for so long. Beyond that, he is a wonderful human being. Working with such experienced and grounded people creates a very positive and professional environment.

AT: There are several outstanding players in the squad, including the young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. You have worked closely with the 14-year-old. What stands out about him?

SG: He is a special kid. I am sure he will play for the senior India team sooner rather than later, not because he is 14, but because of the skill set he possesses. His ability to hit quality deliveries for fours and sixes, along with the maturity he shows at such a young age, is remarkable.

AT: You have been part of the Indian coaching set-up for a long time now. What has been the most satisfying aspect of this journey?

SG: I have worked with many Indian teams, and every team comes with different personalities and challenges. But my approach has never really changed. I work the same way I did with the Assam cricket team. The stage may be different, but the intention remains the same – to help athletes become better, even if it is by one per cent every day. God has been kind enough to give me opportunities to remain part of a game I love so much.