620 Udashin Bhakats to get Rs 1,500 monthly aid from Assam govt

Guwahati, Jan 2: The Assam government on Friday formally rolled out a monthly financial assistance scheme for Udashin Bhakats associated with satras across the state, under which each beneficiary will receive Rs 1,500 every month.

Launching the scheme on the second day of 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the initiative was announced in last year’s budget and has now been officially implemented as a mark of respect for the spiritual and cultural role played by Udashin Bhakats.

“We feel blessed and grateful to have the opportunity to serve the satras. As recognition of the spiritual, cultural, and social contributions of Udashin Bhakats, Rs 1,500 will be directly credited to their bank accounts every month,” the chief minister said.

Sarma explained that the beneficiary list was prepared after district commissioners collected details of Udashin Bhakats in consultation with sattradhikars of various satras. The verified data was subsequently uploaded on the DIDS portal. He added that the assistance amount would be credited on the 10th of every month and assured that eligible Bhakats who may have been excluded initially would be included in subsequent phases.

According to official figures, a total of 620 Udashin Bhakats will benefit in the first phase of the scheme. Majuli accounts for the highest number of beneficiaries at 474, followed by Jorhat with 54, Lakhimpur with 22, and Kamrup with 14.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora said the scheme was designed to honour the long-standing tradition of devotion, discipline, and service upheld by Udashin Bhakats within the satra system.

Highlighting the historical roots of Assam’s Vaishnavite movement, the chief minister said the satra system later evolved into Sattriya and Grihasthi traditions, with Udashin Satras known for their strict adherence to rules and disciplined way of life. He acknowledged that many satras are currently facing financial constraints.

Sarma also informed that the state government has decided to constitute the Assam Satra Aayog to address issues related to financial support and the protection of satra land. Citing a recent report, he said more than 15,200 bighas of satra land in Assam are presently under encroachment.

“Without any doubt, we are committed to protecting satra land. The proposed Satra Aayog will be empowered to initiate complaints and direct eviction proceedings wherever necessary,” the chief minister said.