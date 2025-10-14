21 Assam Rifles officer recognised for bravery, leadership by Arunachal Governor

Itanagar, Oct 14: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) on Monday conferred the Governor’s Gold and Silver Medals to 21 personnel of the Assam Rifles in recognition of their exceptional courage, leadership, and service during various operations and humanitarian missions.

He presented the medals at an impressive investiture ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

Congratulating the awardees, the Governor said that the recognition is not only a celebration of their achievements but also a tribute to their unwavering dedication, silent sacrifices, and indomitable spirit in the service of the nation. He hailed them as guardians of trust and resilience, who have displayed courage in conflict and compassion in crisis.

Recalling his long association with the Assam Rifles since 1974, Parnaik described the force as a legacy of sacrifice, duty, and unwavering courage. He said the Assam Rifles has always stood firm against challenges, enduring harsh terrains and difficult climates while upholding its proud motto, ‘Sentinels of the Northeast’.

Parnaik also commended the Assam Rifles for its initiatives towards women’s empowerment, citing his recent review of the attestation parade of Assam Rifles Mahila (Women) recruits at Sukhovi, Nagaland.

The Governor’s Gold Medal was conferred upon Deputy Commandant Keshar Singh Bisht (HQ 25 Sector AR), Subedar Diwan Singh Mehra (10 AR), Naib Subedar Mohan Singh (44 AR), Naib Subedar Sarbeswar Saikia (44 AR), Warrant Officer Brij Mohan (44 AR), Havildar Letkhongam Kuki (23 AR), and Rifleman Khang Phao Gosak.

The recipients of Governor’s Silver Medal were Naib Subedar Bhangadhar Basumatary, Naib Subedar Ghanshyam Singh Chauhan, Warrant Officer Sushil Kumar, Havildar Gam Bahadur BK, Havildar (Clerk) T Hutoi Sema, Rifleman Chngkham Bishorjit Singh, Rifleman Shiva Krishna, Rifleman Yumnam Nabakumar Singh, Rifleman Thanggin Touthang, Rifleman Khangeswar Mallik, Riflewoman H Jamuna Chanu, Rifleman Prakash Kumar Chakama, Rifleman Jay Prakash Dhyani, and Rifleman Jitendra Singh.

Brigadier Sarabjeet Singh, Commander of 25 Sector Assam Rifles, Commissioner to Governor Pawan Kumar Sain, 11 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Col Vivek Tripathi, and Major Bobby Singh Raghav, were present.

Correspondent