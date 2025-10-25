20 ULFA(I) cadres enter Arunachal; one killed, 10 still hiding near Assam border

Guwahati, Oct 25: A group of around 20 cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) entered India from their Myanmar camp to indulge in acts of violence and stayed in Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, it is believed that the blast on the railway track in Kokrajhar district was a lone wolf attack.

Police sources told The Assam Tribune that the group of ULFA(I) cadres, which entered India, was divided into two, and one was involved in the attack on an army camp in Kakopathar. While returning, the same group was engaged in a firefight with the security forces, which led to the death of ULFA(I) cadre Abhikeswar Moran alias Iwan Asom. The Indian forces recovered two more backpacks, which proved that the other militants managed to escape.

Sources pointed out that a 10-member group of the ULFA(I) is still in Arunachal Pradesh, and that is why security along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border areas has been augmented.

However, sources admitted that it is not possible to guard every inch of the interstate border because of the terrain involved. At the same time, police officers are of the view that the militants would try to strike only in the interstate border areas, as they would not dare to come deep inside Assam.

With movements demanding ST status by six communities gaining ground in upper Assam, police officials are apprehensive that the ULFA(I) may try to fish in troubled waters. Moreover, the possibility of some frustrated agitators joining the militant outfit cannot be ruled out, and that is why a close watch is being kept on the situation. The police are of the view that public support of the ULFA(I) is dwindling fast, and people are fed up with violence. That is why it would be impossible for the ultras to gain ground.

On the blast on the train line in Kokrajhar, sources said that it was most probably a lone wolf attack and no militant group was involved in it. Police suspect the involvement of a person who was earlier involved with Adivashi militant groups in the attack. The person was also involved with Maoists in Jharkhand, and cases were registered against him in that State too.