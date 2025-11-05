12- member Myanmar delegation to visit Assam in search of Ahom ancestry

Sivasagar, Nov 5: A delegation from Myanmar will arrive in Assam on November 7 to search for their family roots. They will also search for the heritage of the Ahom dynasty in the ancient monuments of Sivasagar district.

The president of the Society for Tai Ahom Resurgence (STAR), Dr Hemanta Kumar Gogoi, recently stated at a press conference here that a group of 10 to 12 members of the descendants of Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha have left from Myanmar to get acquainted with the people of Tai Ahom roots. They will arrive in Sivasagar on November 7 and visit various historical places in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and a Khamti cultural troupe will be present at the function which will be hosted after the arrival of the guests from Myanmar, Gogoi said, adding that a cultural programme will also be organised on the occasion.

Gogoi invited the local distant relatives of the guests to the function and said that the ensuing discussions will ensure that they can get various opportunities to work together in various areas.

Gogoi informed that the event will feature performances of Ai Sing Lao, Khamti, Tai Ahom modern dance, Tai peacock dance, Katou dance, Hengdang dance, Tai music, and traditional food.

The press conference was also attended by other prominent social workers.