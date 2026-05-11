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Videos
SBI ATM Operating as Hair Salon in Patna, Video Goes Viral
By
Assam Tribune
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11 May 2026 3:45 PM IST
| Updated On:
2026-05-11 10:43:20
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Assam Tribune
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