In 1959, Doordarshan was started as an experimental educational service by GOI with the help of UNESCO.
In 1969, GOI signed agreement with NASA to launch SITE. This marked the start of GOI’s experiment with community-based television in India.
The arrival of VCR in India gave viewers more options of viewing entertainment, a domain which earlier had the monopoly of Doordarshan.
In 1980s, alongside Doordarshan, the cable TV operators started to mushroom in major Indian cities.
The first colour TVs were introduced in India in 1982 to Broadcast Asian Games in New Delhi
At present, the technological convergence is shaping the output of modern television.