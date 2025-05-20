Why the South China Sea Matters to the World?
The Global Tug-of-War Over the South China Sea
More than just water — the South China Sea is a hotspot for trade, energy & rising geopolitical tensions
A Maritime Superhighway
One-third of global shipping—worth over $3 trillion annually—passes through the South China Sea
Rich Energy Reserves
The seabed holds vast untapped reserves of oil and natural gas, intensifying regional competition.
Strategic Military Zone
Control of the sea means strategic military dominance in the Indo-Pacific region
Disputed Sovereignty
China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan all stake overlapping claims
A Test of International Law
At the heart lies a battle between national interests & global rules-based order
