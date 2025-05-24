What is schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia is a psychiatric condition that has severe effects on your physical and mental well-being. It disrupts how your brain works, interfering with things like your thoughts, memory, senses and behaviours.
What are the types of schizophrenia?
Schizotypal personality disorder (which also falls under the category of personality disorders). Delusional disorder. Brief psychotic disorder. Schizophreniform disorder. Schizoaffective disorder. Other schizophrenia spectrum disorders (specified or unspecified).
Who does it affect?
Schizophrenia starts between ages 15 and 25 for men and between 25 and 35 for women. About 20% of new schizophrenia cases occur in people over age 45. These cases tend to happen more in men.
How common is schizophrenia?
Schizophrenia is a somewhat common condition. Worldwide, it affects 221 in every 100,000 people.
What are the five symptoms of schizophrenia?
-Delusions -Hallucination -Disorganized or incoherent speaking -Disorganized or unusual movements -Negative symptoms
What causes schizophrenia?
-Imbalances in chemical signals your brain uses for cell-to-cell communication. -Brain development problems before birth. -Loss of connections between different areas of your brain.
How is schizophrenia treated?
-First- and second-generation antipsychotics -Next-generation antipsychotics -Psychotherapy. -Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).