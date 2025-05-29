What Does It Take to Legally Own a Firearm in India?
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 29 stated that the government will grant arms licenses to people living in remote and vulnerable areas.
This was announced after CM Sarma stated that many people in those areas are losing out on their property to illegal immigrants from across the border.
However, the arms license will be provided as per the eligibility criteria mentioned in the Indian Arms Act 1959.
The question now arises, what are the criteria to be eligible to get a firearm license in India?
1. The firearm owner must be an Indian citizen.
2. The person must be at least 21 years of age.
3. The person must have a valid reason for needing a firearm.
4. The person must have a clean criminal record.
5. Must be mentally and physically fit to operate a firearm.
6. Must be able to demonstrate a genuine need for protection due to their business, profession, job, or other circumstances.
However, CM Sarma also clarified that the newly announced Arms License scheme will not be applicable in Inter-state Border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland & Mizoram.