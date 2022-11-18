Kangra Miniature Painting from Himachal Pradesh. The characters in these paintings depict love in the wilderness of nature.
‘Mata Ni Pachedi’ from his home state, Gujarat. It is a cloth that constitutes a temple of the Goddess. This cloth is used as offering in temple shrines.
Agate bowl from riverbeds of Rajpipla and Ratanpur. The bowl is made of semi-precious stone chalcedonic-silica.
Patan Patola Dupatta woven by the Salvi family in the Patan area of Northern Gujarat. The exquisite and complex motifs on this dupatta are inspired from the 'Rani ki Vav'.
Kinnauri shawl from Himachal. The design of this piece showed influences from Central Asia and Tibet.
Silver bowl from Surat. This traditional bowl is centuries-old craft perfected by highly skilled metalsmiths of Surat.
Kanal brass set from Himachal's Mandi and Kullu districts. This brass set is played in parts of Himalayan regions.