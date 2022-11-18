A week-long programme to mark the conclusion of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan got underway on Friday in Assam with march past by security agencies across the state.
The Army, para-military forces and NCC cadets, among others, joined the state police force in the march past organised in all district headquarters and major towns.
Borphukan is known for his leadership in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' on the Brahmaputra that thwarted a drawn-out attempt by the Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, to take back Assam.
The event was flagged off in the state's largest city Guwahati by police commissioner Harmeet Singh.
Plans are also afoot to make Lachit Divas on November 24 an annual calendar event for a talk on relevant themes to be organised by the Assam government in different parts of the country, the Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The state government has already released a theme song to mark the birth anniversary celebration, and also launched a mobile application through which people can submit their writings of the Ahom general.
A documentary on Borphukan has also been made by the state government, which will be telecast through national and international media to popularise the achievements of the Ahom commander.