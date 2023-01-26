Vintage car rally held in Guwahati
A grand collection of some classic cars and bikes was showcased today at Guwahati.
Some of the famous cars that were displayed include Jeep 1942, Mercedes 1979, Morris Miner 1952, Ambassador 1962.
A Dodge Kingsway 1955 which belonged to Radha Govinda Baruah, founder of The Assam Tribune was also displayed on the occasion.
The vintage and classic car rally was organised by Heritage Automobile Association of Assam on January 26, 2023.
The rally was held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati. It will proceed via GS Road, Ganeshguri before winding up in Kalakshetra again.
The fleet of vintage cars and two-wheelers gave Guwahati some nostalgic moments, as the vintage wheels rolled out on its streets.