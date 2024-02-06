Uttarakhand UCC: Live-in Relationship Bill Explained
Live-in couples, whether residents of Uttarakhand or not, are obligated to submit a statement of their live-in relationship to the registrar, with a copy to be sent to the parents if one of them is less than 21 years of age.
Children born out of a live-in relationship will be considered legitimate.
Women deserted by live-in partners are entitled to maintenance or may approach the court.
Registration would be denied if one of the partners is already married in another live-in relationship or if consent is obtained by force or fraud.
Both or either of the partners can terminate the live-in relationship by submitting a declaration of termination to the registrar.