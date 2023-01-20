United colours of tea!

Irani Chai:
This tea, prepared in Persian traditional style, was brought to India by the Persians in the 19th century. This sweet and creamy tea is slowly brewed with warm spices such as green cardamom pods and cinnamon.
Sulaimani Chai:
Sulaimani chai is a pleasant and refreshing cup of tea without any milk and served with drops of lemon. Primarily popular in South India, there is an interesting folklore behind the Arab-originated Sulaimani chai.
Kashmiri Kahwa:
An exotic tea with rich flavours Kashmiri kahwa is brewed with cinnamon, saffron, cardamom, chopped almonds and dried rose petals. The green tea is added towards the end to this mixture to make it as strong as preferred.
Noon Chai or Sheer Chai:
Brewing the tea leaves with sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), milk and cardamom, the colour of the tea looks pink, which is a popular delicacy of Kashmir. This unique tea flavour and colour is usually accompanied by salt, which is called ‘noon’ in the Kashmiri language.
Tadkewali Chai:
In Amritsar, Punjab, tadke wali chai sells as an expensive tea flavour per cup. One can enjoy chai, doodh-patti, tadke wali chai and many other flavours and taste here.