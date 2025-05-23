Top 5 achievements of Luka Modrić
Ballon d'Or Winner (2018)
Modrić became the first Croatian player in history to win the Ballon d'Or, breaking the decade-long Messi-Ronaldo dominance
6-Time UEFA Champions League Winner
A central figure in Real Madrid’s dominance in Europe, Modrić lifted the Champions League trophy six times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024)
Led Croatia to the World Cup Final (2018)
As captain, Modrić led Croatia to their first-ever FIFA World Cup final in 2018 & won the Golden Ball for being the tournament’s best player.
Over 20 Major Trophies with Real Madrid
During his 13 years at the club, Modrić won multiple La Liga titles, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cups & FIFA Club World Cups, becoming one of Real Madrid’s most successful midfielders
Most Capped Croatian Player
Modrić holds the record for most appearances for the Croatian national team, crossing the 170-cap milestone—highlighting his longevity and national impact.
