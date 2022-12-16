Time Capsule: 1971 Indo-Pakistani War

India celebrated 51st Vijay Diwas or Victory Day on 16th December, 2022 to mark the signing of Instrument of Surrender that ended Indo-Pakistani War 51 years ago.
India formally declared war on Pakistan on December 4, 1971 after the Pakistan Air Force launched pre-emptive strikes towards states in Western part of India such as Amritsar, Agra, Srinangar, Ambala and others on December 3, 1971.
After 13 days of intense battle, the Instrument of Surrender was signed between India, Pakistan and the Provisional Government of Bangladesh on 16 December, 1971 marking the official end of the war.
The war led to liberation of erstwhile East Pakistan and led to the formation of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.