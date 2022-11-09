Spectacular images of snow leopard in the Himalayas mesmerises internet
The photos have been captured by US-based photographer Kittiya Pawlowski.
The photographer trekked over 103 miles (165 km) on foot to track the white leopard. The snow leopard was seen sitting on top of the snow-capped mountain.
Pawlowski took to her social media platform and writes in details about her journey to the remote areas of Khumba Valley in Nepal to capture the big cat.
Also known as the “ghost of the mountains” the snow leopards have thick white-grey coat spotted with large black rosettes that blends in perfectly with the mountainous surroundings.