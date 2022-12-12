Lifebuoy, a household name in India for soap is banned in United States because it is considered harmful for skin!
Red Bull is banned in France and Denmark because of its ingredients like Taurine, a compound that can increase heart rates to unsafe levels. Pregnant women are also advised against taking it as it can cause miscarriage.
The brand Haldiram is banned in United States. The reports produced by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in America claimed that the snacks and sweets manufactured by this brand contain a chemical pesticide and salmonella bacteria.
Kinder Joy, a popular chocolate brand in India has been linked to salmonella poisoning in 11 countries by WHO. Moreover, it is banned in US as it has “non-nutritive objects” (such as toys) inside the package which is considered harmful for children.