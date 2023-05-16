Sikkim Statehood Day
– Interesting facts about the 22nd State of India
1950
Under a treaty signed between Sikkim and India, the former became a ‘protectorate’ State within the Union of India
1974
– A referendum was conducted where about 97.5 per cent people voted for wanting to join India
President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed signed a constitutional amendment Act on May 15, 1975. Sikkim became the 22nd State of India on May 16, 1975
The Namgyal Dynasty ruling the independent country of Sikkim came to an end and the position of the Chogyal (king) was abolished.
Kanchenjungha National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Kanchenjungha Peak, the highest peak in India are located in Sikkim. The State attracts a number of tourists.
Apart from becoming a fully organic State Sikkim is one of the cleanest States in India.
Famous for cultivation of cash crops like cardamom and ginger, Sikkim also produces Dalle Khorsani, the hottest chilli in the world. It is also one of the richest States in India.
It is home to hot water springs used for medicinal purposes. Sikkim also has about 200 monasteries, and is a unique mix of two religions – Hinduism and Buddhism.