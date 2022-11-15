Remembering Birsa Munda on his 147th Birth Anniversary
Birsa Munda was an Indian freedom fighter and a tribal leader who was born on 15 November, 1875 in Bengal Presidency.
He devoted his short life to fight against the various injustices brought to tribal people under British rule
He founded the faith ‘Birsait’ as a counter measure to fight against Britishers’ attempts to convert tribals to Christianity.
His contribution towards improving the tribal life earned him the title ‘Bhagwan’ or Lord.
Birsa died at the young age of 25 while he was lodged in Ranchi jail under British custody.