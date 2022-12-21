Records Broken during FIFA World Cup 2022

Morocco became the first African Country to reach semifinals in FIFA World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five different World Cups.
Argentina captain Lionel Messi broke several World Cup records including record for playing the most minutes in World Cup history at 2,314 minutes. He also became the first player to win Golden Ball award twice.
Theo Odgen, a Britain based YouTuber broke the world record for attending every live game of FIFA World Cup 2022. He had attended all the 64 matches at the World Cup.