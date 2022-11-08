A rare ‘sprite lightning’ phenomenon was sighted over Tropical Storm Nicole
The phenomenon was first photographed in 1989.
In 2022, the video of the phenomenon was shared by Photographer Frankie Lucena on his Twitter account.
The phenomenon was observed on November 8, 2022 as hurricane Nicole moved towards Florida.
Sprite lightning has jellyfish-like patterns because of its unique combination of altitude, cloud electrical charge and temperatures.
‘Sprite lightning’ occurs over thunderstorms but scientists are yet to discover why and how it forms.