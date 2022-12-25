Along with the rest of the world Northeast India celebrates Christmas with joy and religious fervour
Hymns and Christmas carols were heard as people celebrated with joy and gaiety.
People thronged the churches since early morning to celebrate the day.
Shillong holds a grand celebration during Christmas. Old and young alike, people in Shillong were seen dancing and singing in Santa Claus costumes
Churches in Guwahati were decorated with vibrant lights, flowers, Christmas trees and carols fill the air
Cribs indicating the life of Lord Jesus are set up in Tripura
Devotees attend special prayer on the occasion of Christmas at church in Tripura
In Manipur, special prayers, hymns, and masses in churches marked the Christmas
The occasion is marked with religious fervour as people thronged the churches since early morning to celebrate Christmas.