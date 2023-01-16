A total of 68 bodies have been recovered so far by the rescuers from the debris of the ill-fated Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on January 15.
IANS
An ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines that took off for Pokhara from Kathmandu crashed at Nayagaun at around 10.30 a.m., killing all 72 people -- 68 passengers and 4 crew members on board.
The aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, according to Yeti Airlines. Among the passengers were three infants, three children and 62 adults.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, the deceased passengers included 53 Nepali citizens, five Indians, four Russians, one Irish, one Australian, among others.
Due to weather changes and difficult terrains, Nepal has had a fraught record of aviation accidents. According to data from the Aviation Safety Network it was the third-deadliest crash in the Himalayan nation's history.
The government has also directed that every domestic airline's aircraft undergo rigorous inspections before taking a flight.