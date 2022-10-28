Museum dedicated to war hero Ganju Lama established in Sikkim
By The Assam Tribune
A museum dedicated to war hero and Victoria Cross awardee Late Ganju Lama has been set up by his family at his ancestral Sangmoo village in South Sikkim.
A statue of Lama, who came to be known as 'tank killer' for knocking down two Japanese tanks with an anti-tank weapon in World War II, was also erected.
The museum, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, displays his medals, uniforms, artifacts, souvenirs and memorabilia connected to the soldier.
Born as Gyamtso Shangdarpa, Lama joined the British Indian Army at the age of 17. He was conferred with the prestigious war medal two years later in 1944.
After independence, he remained with the 11th Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army till his retirement in 1968. After his retirement, he was appointed honorary ADC to the President of India for life.
He later established a school in his village and was involved in social work. He died in his village on June 30, 2000. A gate at an army complex in Gangtok is named after him.
His son Pema Ledya said many people might have forgotten about Ganju Lama but the museum will help spread his stories to the world.