Several ancient mummies with golden tongues was discovered in Egypt.
Amid scientist trying to decode the mysterious life of ancient Egyptians, they have made another discovery, mummies with golden tongue.
The discovery was made in central Nile Delta about 40 miles north of Cairo.
The mummies unearthed by archaeologists had pieces of gold foil shaped into the form of a human tongue placed in the area where its real tongue should have been.
Many experts think that ancient Egyptians may have placed golden tongues in human remains so that the dead could speak to Osiris.
Osiris is the ancient Egyptian God of afterlife, the dead and resurrection.