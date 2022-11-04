Micro blogging site Twitter faces outage amid turmoil in company
Ever since SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk took over the company last week, Twitter faces an uncertain future with jobs cuts expected to take place today.
Now, users are reporting outages with Twitter’s Web client, suggesting something could be wrong.
Musk took over as the Twitter boss last week and immediately fired its top executives including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, among others.
Twitter has notified employees that it will be "reducing its global workforce" on Friday, as its new CEO Elon Musk aims to cut roughly half of its 7,600-strong workforce.
Following the outage no official statement was issued by Twitter to pinpoint what exactly went wrong.
Meanwhile, DownDetector, the site that keeps track of outages on websites noted that the ‘problem’ seems to be with the desktop version of Twitter rather than the app.
As per reports, the outage started at around 3am and saw a relatively big spike around 7 am.