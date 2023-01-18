Cold temperature gripped Manipur since last three days as mercury dipped to as low as 2.9 degree Celsius on January 17.
Chilly winds have been sweeping Imphal valley since the last three days after the temperature suddenly dropped in both the hill and valley districts since last week of December 2022.
Meanwhile, the villagers in the Liyai khullen, a remote border village located about 130km north of Imphal in Senapati district and the birthplace of the state’s biggest river Barak have woken up to misty, chilly morning since the past few days.
The minimum temperature in the state decreased to 2.18 degrees Celsius on Monday against Sunday’s 5.83 degrees Celsius, as per Directorate of Environment & Climate Change reports.
The minimum temperature in the state has been hovering around 5-7 degrees Celsius since the past one week. The state’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at Noney (26.76 degree Celsius).