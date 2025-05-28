Meet The Cast of Harry Potter TV Series
Dominic McLaughlin
Scottish "screen newcomer" McLaughlin will play the role of Harry Potter
Alastair Stout
Alastair Stout will feature as Ron Weasley, which is believed to be Stout's first major role
Arabella Stanton
Stanton will be cast as Hermione Granger, who earlier in 2023-24 starred as the titular character in 'Matilda: The Musical' in London's West End
Paul Whitehouse
Paul Whitehouse, who will star as the Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch, made his name as an actor & writer on sketch shows such as 'The Fast Show' & 'Mortimer'
Luke Thallon
The 29-year-old will be cast as Quirinus Quirrell & in 2022 was listed by 'The Stage' as one of the top-25 theatre makers of the future
Nick Frost
English actor, screenwriter & comedian Nick Frost will be cast as Rubeus Hagrid. He is known for his work on British comedic genre films
Janet McTeer
British actor Janet McTeer will be case as Hogwarts Professor Minerva McGonagall. McTeer's 4-decades long career encompasses performances in theatre, film & TV
John Lithgow
John Lithgow to be cast as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, is an Emmy-winner for his roles in "Dexter" and "The Crown"
Paapa Essiedu
Taking on the beloved character of Severus Snape, earlier played by Alan Rickman, Essiedu also appeared as an eccentric demon 'Gaap' in an episode titled 'Demon 79' on Netflix's series 'Black Mirror'