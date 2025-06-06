Major Achievements of Lamine Yamal
Youngest player to start a LaLiga game
Youngest player to provide an assist in LaLiga
Youngest blaugrana debut in the Champions League
Youngest starter in Champions League memory
Youngest Liga goalscorer
Youngest El Clásico player
Youngest Champions League assist
Youngest ever to reach 100 games for Barça
Youngest goalscorer in a Champions League semi-final
Youngest goalscorer in an El Clásico
Youngest player in a Euro final
Youngest player to win a major international trophy