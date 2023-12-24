List of some sustainable Christmas gift ideas

Use recycled jam jars by filling them with an assortment of sweet treats like homemade jams, chutneys, or candies. Alternatively, cater to savoury preferences by packing them with spices, pretzels, or nuts. Finish by adding a decorative bow around the jar to complete the gift!
Gift of an unforgettable experience
Many of us relish attending entertaining events, whether it's a theatre performance, a concert, stand-up comedy, or a sports game. By understanding your loved ones' preferences, a brief online search can likely reveal an engaging activity taking place nearby, perfect for enjoying with friends or the entire family.
Create a heartfelt video tribute
Bring together family and friends to collect photos, stories, and heartfelt messages about someone special. Edit them together to create a priceless and memorable gift your loved one will never forget.
Prepare a hearty meal
We have all heard that the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach and there’s something truly special about sharing a comforting and delicious meal, especially during the holiday season. It has this wonderful way of bringing joy and warmth to those you care about.