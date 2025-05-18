International Museum Day 2025
May 18 is observed as International Museum Day. The theme for 2025 is “The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities”
Don Bosco Museum of Indigenous Cultures, Shillong
Celebrating the diverse indigenous cultures of NE India, this museum showcases traditions, rituals, art & craft through costumes, musical instruments & artefacts
Indian Museum, Kolkata
The oldest and largest museum in India, founded in 1814, boasts of a rare collection of artefacts including ancient sculptures, Mughal paintings, Egyptian mummies, and fossils
https://indianmuseumkolkata.org/
VECHAAR Utensils Museum, Ahmedabad
The only museum in the world with a rich repository of daily use utensils from different eras, showcasing the inventive & fascinating utensils in rural & urban India, including fire kilns
Indian Music Experience Museum, Bengaluru
India’s first interactive music museum has 9 exhibit galleries, illustrating various styles of music ranging from traditional to folk, pop, Bollywood, and contemporary.
Sulabh International Museum of Toilets, New Delhi
This museum provides a comprehensive history of sanitation and toilet technology; exhibiting evolution of toilets from ancient times to modern innovations
