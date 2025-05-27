Individuals Who Created Record in Mount Everest Climbing
Nepalese Sherpa Kami Rita (31)
The 55-year-old first climbed the Mt Everest in 1994 & did so every year except for 3 years when authorities closed the mountain for climbers due to various reason
Pasang Dawa (29)
Pasang Dawa is second only to Kami Rita, having scaled the summit 29 times - his latest attempt made just in the past week
Kenton Cool (19)
Kenton Cool holds the record of 19 climbs, breaking his own record on May 18 for the most ascents of the world's highest mountain by a non-Sherpa guide.
Dave Hahn (15)
Hahn reached the Mt Everest 15 times out of 21 tries & participated in the 1999 expedition that discovered the remains of George Mallory who died trying to scale the summit in 1924
Garrett Madison (15)
Madison led 16 expeditions & 14 ascents to the Everest. In 2011, he led the 1st expedition where climbers succeeded in the Everest – Lhotse combination, reaching the summit of two peaks in less than 24 hours