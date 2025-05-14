Indian films To Be Screened At Cannes 2025

Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial starring Jahnvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter follows 2 childhood friends chasing a job for dignity that soon threatens the bond holding them together
Aranyer Din Ratri
A restored version of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 classic follows 4 young city men stepping into the forests to escape mundaneness, a step that later challenges their views on love & life
Tanvi The Great
Anupam Kher’s directorial will find actors such as Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker & Scottish actor Iain Glen in this emotional drama
A Doll made up of clay
Produced by Sahil Manoj Ingle this student film traces a Nigerian footballer, who after selling his father’s land to chase his dreams suffers an injury & in desperation resorts to ancestral rituals for healing