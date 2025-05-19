How Does The S-400 Missile System Work?
@SkythunderX09/ X
What is the S-400?
It is a Russian-made, long-range surface-to-air missile system designed to destroy aircraft, drones, and ballistic & cruise missiles up to 400 km away
@connect_rishav/X
Advanced Multi-Target Tracking
It can simultaneously track and engage up to 80 airborne targets at different altitudes
@Rahulk123d/ X
Four Types of Missiles
The system uses 4 types of missiles to hit targets at ranges of 40 km to 400 km
@Rahulk123d/ X
All-Weather, All-Angle Defender
The S-400 can operate in any weather, day or night & can strike targets flying as low as 5 meters
@Rahulk123d/ X
Mobile and Rapidly Deployable
Each unit is road-mobile & can be set up in 5–10 minutes, offering flexible deployment
@Rahulk123d/ X
A Global Game-Changer
Used by Russia, China, India & Turkey, the S-400 alters regional air defense dynamics
@Anti_Separatist/ X
The Shield in the Sky
With unmatched range & versatility, the S-400 remains one of the world’s most formidable air defense systems.
@iihtishamm/ X