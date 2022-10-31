The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose to 141 on Monday.
The tragedy took place on Sunday evening when about 400 people were on the suspension bridge on the Machhu river.
The 230-metre bridge was built in the 19th century during British India and inaugurated on February 20, 1879. The bridge is located around 300 km from the capital city Gandhinagar.
The bridge over Machhu river had been shut for seven months for repairs. It was reopened to the public on October 26, the Gujarati New Year, without a fitness certificate from the civic authorities.
Around 177 people have been rescued, 19 people are under treatment. The Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, Fire Brigade are conducting search operations.
A five-member committee has been formed to unearth the lapses in the renovation work of the bridge.