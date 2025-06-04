Four Movies of Munin Barua
Bidhata
The 2003 colour film, starring Jatin Bora & Barsha Rani Bishaya, was inspired by the 1971 Hindi movie Anand
Barood
The movie starring Jatin Bora & Ravi Sharma witnesses an honest police officer take on the cold-blooded son of a rich man
Hiya Diya Niya
The movie, starring Jatin Bora & Ravi Sharma, follows a rich family's search for a suitable match for their daughter
Dinabandhu
Starring Tapan Das, Gayatri Mahanta, and Nishita Goswami, the movie follows the story of a man and his struggles in life, with his family & his personal nature