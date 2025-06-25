Five Temples in Assam

Situated on the Nilachal Hill in western part of Guwahati, it is one of the oldest of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India
The temple is situated on a hillock at about one and half km north from the National Highway 37 in the Golaghat district of Assam
Located in the south-east corner of Guwahati, the Shiva mandir constructed by Ahom King Rajeswar Singha in 1764
This Shiva Temple is located in “Umananda” the smallest river island in the midst of river Brahmaputra flowing through Guwahati
Devoted to Lord Shiva, the temple is located at a hillock on the northern part of Tezpur in Assam