Fastest Trains in India
Vande Bharat
India's fully indigenous semi-high-speed train manufactured under "Make in India" can achieve a top speed of 189 km/h
Gatimaan Express
Earlier operating between New Delhi and Agra, the train services were later extended to Jhansi. It runs at a speed of 160 km/h
Tejas Express
India's first privately-operated train under the Indian Railways' Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, it has a speed of 160 km/h
New Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express
Connecting key states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, the train has a speed of 160 km/h
Sealdah-Duronto Express
The train, another marvel of the Indian Railways, run at a speed of 156 km/h
Mumbai LTT-H. Nizamuddin AC Express
The train runs at a speed of 150 km/h
Howrah Rajdhani Express
A major train connecting New Delhi and Howrah, it has a speed of 150 km/h
Prayagraj Express
The overnight express runs at a speed of 130 km/h
Eastern Rajdhani Express
The train has a speed of 130 km/h
Humsafar Express
Launched in 2016 to offer enhanced AC 3-tier experience, the train has a speed of 130 km/h