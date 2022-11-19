Qatar, the host country of FIFA World Cup 2022 has released guidelines for attendees of the World Cup .
No alcohol allowed in the stadium. Qatar is a conservative Muslim country and it has strict controls over consumption of alcoholic drinks in public spaces.
Pork has been shown the exit road. The law in Qatar prohibits consumption of pork products.
No shoulder, no knees. The Qatar’s authorities have asked the fans to dress modestly and to wear clothes that cover knees and shoulders.
No after parties. Abiding by its shariah law, no partying and drinking will be allowed.