Classic delicacies to try out this Christmas

The cake mixing which marks the beginning of the festival season begins a month before Christmas, when dried fruits, plums and cherries are mixed in alcohol and allowed to ferment so that the flavours are deeply infused. These are then used in making plum cake, without which Christmas cannot be imagined.
Roasted Chicken
A delectable roasted chicken seasoned with thyme and lemon becomes the ideal centrepiece for your dinner gathering. Its generous size ensures ample servings for guests until they're comfortably full. Elevate its flavour by pairing it with a savoury mushroom reduction, enhancing its deliciousness even further.
Palappam
Palappam, also called appam, originates from Kerala's cuisine and stands as a prominent breakfast choice during Christmas festivities. Crafted from fermented rice batter and coconut milk, these pancakes are cooked traditionally in an appachatti. Thin, crispy, and encasing a tender, fluffy centre, this dish tastes best when paired with a vegetable stew.
Bebinca
Bebinca, a traditional Goan dessert, gains significant popularity during Christmas. Normally consisting of seven to sixteen layers, though the quantity can vary, this sweet treat showcases a golden-brown hue. Crafted from ingredients like coconut milk, sugar, eggs, butter, and flour, it presents a delightful melt-in-the-mouth texture and remains an essential addition to any celebration in Goa.
Mulled Wine
Mulled Wine, also known as Spiced Wine, is typically red wine infused with an assortment of fruits and spices and often served warm. This customary European beverage holds significant popularity during the holiday season and is closely associated with Christmas markets globally. It is made with red wine, sugar, and spices such as cinnamon and cloves.
Eggnog
The quintessential Christmas beverage, eggnog, is an inseparable part of the holiday season, synonymous with the festivities. It's a straightforward mixture of milk, cream and eggs, topped off with nutmeg and cinnamon to create a divine flavour. You can serve it hot or cold, it summarises the essence of Christmas.