Celebs Who Died of Heart Attack

Known as Appu, King Appu, and Power Star, he was an actor, playback singer, TV presenter, philanthropist & producer working in Kannada films
KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) – (1968–2022)
He sang his first Bollywood song "Chod Aaye Hum" in the movie Maachis (1996) & has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese & Gujarati films; along with over 3500 jingles
Satish Chandra Kaushik (1956–2023)
The actor, director, comedian & producer was part of over 100 films & shows
Raju Srivastav (1963–2022)
The Indian comic was cherished for his acute scrutiny of various aspects of Indian life
Sidharth Shukla (1980–2021)
The actor & model made his TV acting debut in 2008 & participated in a number of reality shows; including a role in the movie "Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania"
Shefali Jariwala (1982-2025)
The model & actor was known for dancing skills & became widely popular after featuring in the song "Kaanta Laga". She participated in reality shows & was married to Parag Tyagi