Brazil's 'Reborn' Dolls Spark Bills, Bans & Business Boom
Political Debate
Hyper-realistic "reborn" baby dolls have gained significant online attention in Brazil through viral videos (e.g., birth simulations, public outings), but this fascination has also led to a divisive political debate
Medical Help for Dolls
While Rio de Janeiro's city council is honouring doll makers, other legislators are debating fines for seeking medical help for dolls and some are proposing bans on dolls receiving care in public health cares
Debate From Isolated Incidents
The debate is fuelled by isolated incidents, such as an alleged video of a woman taking a doll to a hospital, despite local health authorities reporting no such recorded cases, indicating some might be based on unverified information
Dolls For Therapy
These dolls are widely used for grief therapy and parenting practice, providing emotional comfort to collectors who advocate for their right to public display despite facing criticism and "hate."
Big Market For Dolls
The "reborn" doll market is significant, with dolls ranging from $124 to nearly $1,800