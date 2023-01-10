Thousands of rioters who claim to be supporters of former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro barged into the presidential palace, Supreme Court and Congress in Brazil.
The incident occurred after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida on Monday complaining an abdomen pain.
The mob consisting 1500 supporters violence lasted over three hours where as per reports around 300 rioters have been arrested in connection with riots in Brazil.
In the largest attack on a state institution since Brazil's return to democracy in the 1980s, enraged mobs rampaged through Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential offices on Sunday, breaking windows, furniture, and artwork.
The protest was staged after Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had defeated Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential election in October.
In an effort to restore calm in the nation's capital, Brazilian police and soldiers on Monday destroyed a two-month-old camp that had been set up next to the army's headquarters to protest Bolsonaro's election loss.