BR Ambedkar Remembrance Day: Five books to read that is written by Dr. BR Ambedkar
Annihilation Of Caste
This book by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is among the most significant—yet underappreciated—political writings in India. It depicts the social, moral, and economic oppression that people face owing to caste and religion.
The Problem of the Rupee
Its Origin and Its Solution- This book raises the "Currency question" in British India, which led to the Creation of the Reserve Bank of India. Ambedkar made an attempt to clarify the issues that were associated with the national currency of India, the Rupee.
Who were the Shudras
Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar wrote this book in 1946 to chronicle the history of the Shudra (lowest) varna of the Indian caste system. The goal of the book is to dispel myths and beliefs while fostering tolerance for the mistreated and misunderstood caste in India.
States and Minorities
The text of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, States and Minorities, was submitted to the Constituent Assembly on behalf of the All-India Scheduled Caste Federation on March 15, 1947.
The Buddha and his Dhamma
This book was barely completed before Ambedkar’s death and was published posthumously in 1957. The book is known for Ambedkar's review and analysis of the vast Buddhist canon and literature. This book has annotations outlining the various topics of discussion.