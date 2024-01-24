Karpoori Thakur, the former Chief Minister of Bihar, was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna–the highest national honour, by President Droupadi Murmu. This recognition arrives 35 years after his demise on February 17, 1988.
Karpoori Thakur held the position of Bihar's Chief Minister on two occasions during the 1970s, first from December 1970 to June 1971 and then from December 1977 to April 1979.
He played a mentoring role for several contemporary leaders in Bihar, including Nitish Kumar and his ally Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is the president of the RJD.
In his brief tenure as Chief Minister, Karpoori Thakur implemented a complete prohibition on alcohol in Bihar. However, this faced opposition from Dalits, as their livelihoods were tied to the toddy trade.
Karpoori Thakur earned the moniker "Jan Nayak," or the people's leader, highlighting his lifelong dedication to the upliftment of socially backward communities in Bihar.
His leadership is notably remembered for implementing the Mungeri Lal Commission's recommendations and introducing quotas for backward classes in the state. This preceded the national political shift brought about by the Mandal Commission in the 1990s.
Karpoori Thakur faced imprisonment during the Quit India Movement initiated by Mahatma Gandhi against the British regime.