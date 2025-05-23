Assam Mother-Daughter Duo Shines at Cannes
First Mother-Daughter Duo at Cannes Red Carpet
Assamese filmmaker Urmimala Boruah & actress Snigdha Baruah made history as the first mother-daughter duo to walk the Cannes red carpet
First Assam Individuals to Attend Cannes
Their appearance also makes them the first individuals from Assam to attend Cannes; reportedly backed by the state government
Dress Rooted in Nature's Strength
Urmimala wore a custom Phan Huy gown, its design inspired by the banyan tree, symbolizing connection, strength, and nature's harmony
Tribute to Love & Heritage
Snigdha stunned in a Phan Huy ensemble featuring an Asian fan design, a tribute to love, culture, and heritage
Working Together
They collaborated on a short film titled “Dibrugarh: A Cultural Journey,” released in Assam & slated for screening at the ongoing festival