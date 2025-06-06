Assam Law Student Dies in Meghalaya Crash
A law student from Assam allegedly died in an accident in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district on June 4.
The deceased, Namrata Bora, travelled to Shillong the previous night with her four friends. However, she met with an accident while returning the next morning.
As per reports, a truck hit the vehicle in which she was travelling, resulting in her death.
The four other passengers sustained minor injuries and were admitted to a government hospital.
The family members of Namrata Bora suspect foul play in her death as the flat in Rukminigaon where she was residing was left open when she went to Shillong.